During Lockdown, Magician Turns To The Internet For His Next Performance

Karan Singh has performed magic tricks for famous actors, athletes and politicians. He'll perform for you, for free —all you have to do is ask. He has already done shows for over 400 households.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Karan Singh (ph) has performed magic tricks for famous actors, athletes and politicians. Now he'll perform for you for free. All you have to do is ask. Like many artists under lockdown, Singh has traded in-person performances for online ones. So pick a card.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

KING: Visualize your card. Did I get it?

KING: He's already done shows for over 400 households from his bedroom in New Delhi - the magic of the Internet.

