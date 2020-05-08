Quarantine Can Be Tough. Russian Ministry Offers Guidance

Don't stay mad at your family for longer than 10 minutes while in quarantine. That's courtesy of Russia's Health Ministry, which issued the advisory: How to Survive Self Isolation and Not Go Crazy.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. They say you should never go to bed angry with a loved one. And here's another adage - don't stay mad at your family members for longer than three to 10 minutes while in quarantine. This piece of wisdom is courtesy of the Russian Health Ministry, which issued an advisory called, How To Survive Self-Isolation And Not Go Crazy. I'm just mad at whoever came up with this weird time window of three to 10 minutes, and I'm going to stay mad for as long as I want to.

