Accessibility links
Bob Dylan Announces New Album 'Rough And Rowdy Ways' Dylan's first album of original songs in eight years comes out June 19. Hear the bluesy "False Prophet" now.
NPR logo Bob Dylan Announces New Album 'Rough And Rowdy Ways'

Music News

Bob Dylan Announces New Album 'Rough And Rowdy Ways'

Enlarge this image

Bob Dylan's new album, Rough and Rowdy Ways, comes out June 19. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI hide caption

toggle caption
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI

Bob Dylan's new album, Rough and Rowdy Ways, comes out June 19.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI

Bob Dylan is finding ways to keep busy during the pandemic. For the third time in a month, he dropped a new original song last night, the bluesy "False Prophet." But this one came with an extra treat: an announcement that he will release a new album, Rough and Rowdy Ways, on June 19. It's his first album of original material since Tempest, in 2012.

A List Of The Songs Named In Bob Dylan's 'Murder Most Foul'

All Songs Considered

A List Of The Songs Named In Bob Dylan's 'Murder Most Foul'

The ten-song, double album will include the songs released over the last month, the 17-minute "Murder Most Foul" and "I Contain Multitudes." No information about personnel or recording was announced.

"False Prophet" shares the same sparse, spacious production as the earlier tracks, with Dylan showcasing his snarly, rock voice in a spooky but playful song. "What are you lookin' at," he sings. "There's nothing to see / Just a cool breeze that's encircling me."

YouTube