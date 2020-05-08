Ariana Grande And Justin Bieber Team Up For Fundraising Single 'Stuck With U'

Accessibility links
Ariana Grande And Justin Bieber Release 'Stuck With You' As COVID-19 Fundraiser Proceeds from the song will go to a charity that gives grants and scholarships to children of emergency medical technicians, healthcare workers, firefighters and police officers.
Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber have released a new song, "Stuck With U," and an accompanying music video early Friday morning. The song is a fundraiser for the First Responders Children's Foundation, which provides grants and scholarships to the children of medical workers, emergency medical technicians, firefighters and police officers, according to the video's description on YouTube.

As with most social interactions during the coronavirus pandemic, the "Stuck With U" video is a star-studded video chat, with squares of Grande and Bieber singing isolated in their homes and video check-ins from fans and famous friends, including Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Stephen and Ayesha Curry and Chance the Rapper with his wife, Kristen Corley.

The song itself is a sweet, straightforward ode to being stuck in self-isolation with a significant other (though I'm stuck with you is maybe not that romantic of a sentiment, given the circumstances).

"Stuck With U" also includes a songwriting credit for Scooter Braun, the controversial executive and Taylor Swift adversary. Braun, who manages both Grande and Bieber, called the song "the duet for our times" in a tweet ahead of its release Thursday night.