Coachella Was Postponed, But Chicano Batman Plays On The music of the band Chicano Batman has long defied genre. Funk, psychedelic, soul, indie — it's all these things and more. Sam talks to band members Carlos Arévalo and Bardo Martinez about their new album, Invisible People, what it's like not to be able to tour and how their music is the ultimate reflection of their hometown, Los Angeles.
Chicano Batman On 'Invisible People' And LA Vibes

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Chicano Batman are (l-r) Bardo Martinez, Eduardo Arenas, Gabriel Villa and Carlos Arévalo. George Mays/Courtesy of Chicano Batman hide caption

Chicano Batman are (l-r) Bardo Martinez, Eduardo Arenas, Gabriel Villa and Carlos Arévalo.

The music of the band Chicano Batman has long defied genre. Funk, psychedelic, soul, indie — it's all these things and more. Sam chats with band members Carlos Arévalo and Bardo Martinez about their new album, Invisible People. They talk about what it's like not to be able to tour — including performances at a postponed Coachella — and how their music is the ultimate reflection of their hometown, Los Angeles.

This episode was produced by Andrea Gutierrez with help from Jinae West. It was edited by Jordana Hochman.