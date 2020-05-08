Chicano Batman On 'Invisible People' And LA Vibes

The music of the band Chicano Batman has long defied genre. Funk, psychedelic, soul, indie — it's all these things and more. Sam chats with band members Carlos Arévalo and Bardo Martinez about their new album, Invisible People. They talk about what it's like not to be able to tour — including performances at a postponed Coachella — and how their music is the ultimate reflection of their hometown, Los Angeles.

This episode was produced by Andrea Gutierrez with help from Jinae West. It was edited by Jordana Hochman.