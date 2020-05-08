Weekly Wrap: Back To Capitol Hill

Politics may not be the first thing on minds right now, but it's still happening. With the Senate returning to session this week, Sam checks in to see how Capitol Hill is operating safely. NPR congressional correspondent Susan Davis discusses how congressional members are taking precautions, while NPR White House reporter Ayesha Rascoe explains how President Trump's election rallies could possibly continue with social distancing in place. Then, Sam calls up an artist in Sweden, a country that hasn't imposed strict lockdown measures. They discuss why the Swedish government trusts its population to socially distance and whether she feels like there should have been stricter regulations.

