Episode 998: Journey To The Center Of The Fed

Enlarge this image Nick Fountain/NPR Nick Fountain/NPR

In March, we did an emergency show about what the Federal Reserve was doing to fight this crisis. We went outside; we walked to the park; we said, "Wow, they've done so many things, they probably won't do more." And then, they did so much more.

Today on the show: We go outside; we get on a boat; we visit Central Bank brick and mortar to talk about why the Fed is maybe the most important institution in the world right now.

