The News Roundup For May 8, 2020 A black man is murdered while jogging in Georgia. The Dept. of Justice drops its case against Michael Flynn. The investigation into the origins of COVID-19 continues. Soccer returns to Germany, and a plot to overthrow the Venezuelan government fails.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast.
The News Roundup For May 8, 2020

Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) looks on during the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. GREG NASH/GREG NASH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

GREG NASH/GREG NASH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) looks on during the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

GREG NASH/GREG NASH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Department of Labor released monthly job numbers today. The U.S. unemployment rate jumped to 14.7% in April, the highest level since the Great Depression. Will these new numbers put pressure on states and cities to end social isolation policies sooner?

As businesses start to open up nationwide, an influential coronavirus model often cited by the White House is now forecasting that 134,000 people will die of COVID-19 in the United States through the beginning of August. This is nearly double its previous prediction.

National outrage over the killing of a black man in Georgia leads to two arrests. Politicians, including Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, call the death "a lynching," and condemn police for not taking immediate action against the suspects who were caught on video.

And, the Department of Justice drops its criminal case against Michael Flynn, President Trump's former national security advisor.

Meanwhile, The United Nations Secretary General says the pandemic has unleashed a "tsunami of hate & xenophobia" which needs to be defeated. The World Health Organization warns it could take a year to determine the exact origins of the coronavirus.

For our conversation about domestic news, we spoke with Steve Clemons, editor-at-large for The Hill; Maggie Fox, senior health editor at CNN; and Jeff Stein, White House economics reporter for the Washington Post.

And for our international roundup, we spoke with David Rennie, Beijing bureau chief for The Economist; Jennifer Williams, senior foreign editor at Vox; and Jessica Donati, Foreign Affairs & State Department reporter for the Wall Street Journal.

