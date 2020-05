Paris Suburbs Are Facing Social Disparities Under The Coronavirus Lockdown The French are facing social disparities in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. With long bread lines and tensions with police, the Paris suburbs are faring poorly under the lockdown.

Paris Suburbs Are Facing Social Disparities Under The Coronavirus Lockdown Europe Paris Suburbs Are Facing Social Disparities Under The Coronavirus Lockdown Paris Suburbs Are Facing Social Disparities Under The Coronavirus Lockdown Audio will be available later today. The French are facing social disparities in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. With long bread lines and tensions with police, the Paris suburbs are faring poorly under the lockdown. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor