The Viral Load

BILL KURTIS: From NPR and WBEZ Chicago, this is WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME, the NPR news quiz. I'm Bill Kurtis. We're playing this week with Adam Burke, Mo Rocca and Helen Hong. And here, again, is your host from a tiny Chase Bank Auditorium he shaped out of mashed potatoes - honestly, we're a little bit worried about him - Peter Sagal.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Thank you, Bill. In just a minute, Bill says it feels like the first rhyme in our Listener Limerick Challenge game. If you'd like to play, give us a call at 1-888-WAIT-WAIT. That's 1-888-924-8924. But right now, panel, it's time for that game we like to call...

KURTIS: The Viral Load.

SAGAL: This is when we shine a light on all the coronavirus news out there, much like the UV bulb you all should be inserting right now into your bodies. So we're gonna throw questions at you true-false, rapid-fire style. Get your question right - you get a point. You guys ready to go?

HELEN HONG: Yup.

ADAM BURKE: Yup.

SAGAL: All right. Here we go. Mo, true or false. A Florida church announced they'd be suspending all weddings until the coronavirus crisis is over.

MO ROCCA: False.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: They began conducting drive-through weddings from the pay booth in the parking lot. Helen, true or false. A news anchorman in Spain is apologizing to viewers after his wife was seen walking by naked in the background of a video call.

HONG: False.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: He was apologizing after a woman who was not his wife was seen naked in the background. Adam, true or false. Police in India have suspended foot chases of suspects because of social distancing concerns.

BURKE: False?

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: They're still chasing them, but they're using giant tongs to grab them. Mo, true or false. A Maryland congressman said the best way to avoid coronavirus is to never leave your home again.

ROCCA: True.

SAGAL: False. He said the best way to avoid it is to not be born in the first place. Adam, true or false. The pandemic has caused officials in Portland to cancel their annual Naked Bike Ride on June 27.

BURKE: False.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: The organizers are encouraging everyone to ride their bikes naked on their own that day. Mo, true or false. A city in Wisconsin is advising residents who share a bed to stop the transmission of coronavirus by sleeping head to toe.

ROCCA: False.

SAGAL: No, it's true. Helen, true or false. While President Trump toured that mask factory in Arizona, speakers played "Live And Let Die" by the band Wings.

HONG: True.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: That's our latest edition of Viral Load. If the models are correct, we'll be increasing the questions exponentially in the coming weeks.

(SOUNDBITE OF WINGS SONG, "LIVE AND LET DIE")

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.