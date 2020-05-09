Panel Question

The worst way to wash your hands.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

All right, guys. Now some more questions for you from the rest of the week's news. Adam, one outcome of the pandemic is it's revealed a new subset of people out there, people who like to do what when they wash their hands?

ADAM BURKE: I've no - can I get a clue?

SAGAL: Yes. Usually, this is what happens by accident when you don't roll them up.

BURKE: Oh, wait. Like, wash the shirt at the same time?

SAGAL: Yes. They like to wash their sleeves along with their hands.

SAGAL: The global obsession with frequent hand-washing has revealed a new population that before kept to themselves - weirdos that try to get their sleeves wet while washing their hands or doing the dishes or we assume while murdering hobos because, obviously, these people are sociopaths.

HELEN HONG: What? So they purposely are, like, hey, while I'm here...

SAGAL: Yes. They purposely - yeah. Just imagine somebody washing their hands, and they work their way up the wrists and right into their sleeves. And now they're washing their sleeves.

HONG: But then they gotta walk around the rest of the day with wet sleeves.

MO ROCCA: I hate wet sleeves.

SAGAL: They say they like it.

HONG: This is more disturbing than the murder hornets. What is wrong with these people?

ROCCA: I only do this when I wear a T-shirt.

ROCCA: I like to get down in there.

SAGAL: Researchers are weighing in on why a fraction of the population seems to enjoy soaking their sleeves, while other social scientists say, no way am I talking to those people.

BURKE: I mean, why would you stop at the sleeves? If you're going to be that - wouldn't you just keep going?

SAGAL: Yeah, then it's hygiene and laundry day at the same time. What's the problem?

BURKE: Right. Yeah, if a guy has wet sleeves, does anyone else - my mind goes, oh, you just helped birth a cat.

ROCCA: Yeah. If you're going to have wet sleeves, it better be from afterbirth.

