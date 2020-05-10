Your Anti-Anxiety Playlist: The Shirelles

DON GONYEA, HOST:

And now we turn once again to our No-Stress Playlist, where we feature the songs that keep you calm during this pandemic. On this Mother's Day, we're going to play a song for all the moms out there about that thing mothers do best - offer advice. This one comes from The Shirelles. It's called "Mama Said."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "MAMA SAID")

THE SHIRELLES: (Singing) Mama said there'll be days like this. There'll be days like this, mama said. Mama said, mama said. Mama said there'll be days like this. There'll be days like this, my mama said. Mama said, mama said. I went walking the other day, and everything was going fine. I met a little boy named Billy Joe and then almost lost my mind. Mama said there'll be days like this. There'll be days like this, my mama said. Mama said, mama said. Mama said there'll be days like this. There'll be days like this, my mama said. My eyes are wide open, but all that I can see is chapel bells a'tolling for everyone but me but I don't worry 'cause...

GONYEA: The Shirelles with "Mama Said." We've made a Spotify playlist of all your picks so far. You can find it by searching for #nostressplaylist - all one word - on Spotify. Please keep sending your choices, and we'll keep adding them to the list. If you've got a song that helps you keep calm during these stressful times, tweet us @npratc and use the hashtag #nostressplaylist.

