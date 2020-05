Georgia Asks DOJ For Probe Into Handling Of Ahmaud Arbery Case Georgia's attorney general has asked the Justice Department to investigate the handling of a case in which an unarmed black man was shot to death in February. A white father and son were arrested.

Georgia Asks DOJ For Probe Into Handling Of Ahmaud Arbery Case National Georgia Asks DOJ For Probe Into Handling Of Ahmaud Arbery Case Georgia Asks DOJ For Probe Into Handling Of Ahmaud Arbery Case Audio will be available later today. Georgia's attorney general has asked the Justice Department to investigate the handling of a case in which an unarmed black man was shot to death in February. A white father and son were arrested. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor