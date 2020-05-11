#2020: The Waccabuc Flash This week on The Best of Car Talk, paging Agents Mulder and Scully! Sally drove under a wire, heard a loud noise and saw a flash of light in her console. Is Waccabuc, New York the new Area 51? Elsewhere, Wyatt holds Tom and Ray responsible for the worst eight months of his life, and not because they gave him bogus car advice! It's a tale of woe and intrigue that ends with an almost cross-country escape in a VW Microbus. Also, Cynthia's kids want her to dump her beloved Subaru. Should she go along, if they give her a new BMW? And, Dorothea's dealer changed her belts, and now her car is shrieking. Does she need a big lawyer, or a big stick? All this, plus Tom and Ray ponder whether members of the Witness Protection Program get to hang out with each other, and lots more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.

