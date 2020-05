Pulmonary Doctor Shares His Experience Of Surviving COVID-19 A New Orleans physician Dr. Jay Miller is weakened by a case of COVID-19. Meanwhile, his wife is pregnant with the couple's first child and had to leave town to stay with her mother.

Pulmonary Doctor Shares His Experience Of Surviving COVID-19 Health Pulmonary Doctor Shares His Experience Of Surviving COVID-19 Pulmonary Doctor Shares His Experience Of Surviving COVID-19 Audio will be available later today. A New Orleans physician Dr. Jay Miller is weakened by a case of COVID-19. Meanwhile, his wife is pregnant with the couple's first child and had to leave town to stay with her mother. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor