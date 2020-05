Actress Patti LuPone Is Now Starring In 'Hollywood' Show On Netflix NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with actress Patti LuPone about her role in the new Netflix show, Hollywood, and the future of the revival of the Broadway musical, Company, in which she was to star.

Actress Patti LuPone Is Now Starring In 'Hollywood' Show On Netflix Television Actress Patti LuPone Is Now Starring In 'Hollywood' Show On Netflix Actress Patti LuPone Is Now Starring In 'Hollywood' Show On Netflix Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with actress Patti LuPone about her role in the new Netflix show, Hollywood, and the future of the revival of the Broadway musical, Company, in which she was to star. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor