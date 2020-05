Native American Tribes Defy South Dakota Orders To Remove Checkpoints Two tribal governments refuse to obey the governor's order to remove highway checkpoints — keeping their reservations closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. A federal lawsuit is expected.

Two tribal governments refuse to obey the governor's order to remove highway checkpoints — keeping their reservations closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. A federal lawsuit is expected.