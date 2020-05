Barbers At Camp Pendleton Are Working Despite COVID-19 Concerns In this COVID-19 era, the Marines are grappling with how much to clamp down on different aspects of military life. That's made for some surprising decisions — including keeping barber shops open.

Barbers At Camp Pendleton Are Working Despite COVID-19 Concerns National Barbers At Camp Pendleton Are Working Despite COVID-19 Concerns Barbers At Camp Pendleton Are Working Despite COVID-19 Concerns Audio will be available later today. In this COVID-19 era, the Marines are grappling with how much to clamp down on different aspects of military life. That's made for some surprising decisions — including keeping barber shops open. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor