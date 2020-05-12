Writer Michael Arceneaux Worries, 'I Don't Want To Die Poor' Michael Arceneaux graduated from Howard University in 2007 with more than $100,000 of private student loan debt. His new essay collection, 'I Don't Want to Die Poor,' recounts how that debt has shaped his life. "I became a 'New York Times' bestselling author the same week I lost my health insurance," he says. "I do have a foot in both worlds, because I just really know how difficult it is to attain social mobility."



Also, Ken Tucker reviews the new album, 'Alphabetland,' from the band X.