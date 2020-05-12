The DOJ Drops Charges For Michael Flynn + How Hip-Hop Battles Bring Us Together

What is going on at the Department of Justice?

The D.O.J. is still reeling from the decision to drop the prosecution of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. More than 2,000 former D.O.J. attorneys have signed an open letter demanding Attorney General Bill Barr's resignation.

We talked with Katie Benner, Justice Department reporter for the New York Times, to help explain what's going on.

Then, we took a look at how hip-hop battles are reaching new heights. As most of us continue to stay at home, musicians and DJ's have had to get creative to reach their fans. According to Instagram, views of their live streaming feature jumped over 70 percent in the U.S. between February and March.

Those streaming records are being smashed partially thanks to a series of musical duels. Hip-hop producers and songwriters like Erykah Badu, Teddy Riley, and BabyFace have gone head-to-head to celebrate hip-hop's past and present—while creating an unforgettable cultural experience.

We take a look at Verzuz and its cultural impact with Naima Cochrane, music and culture writer; Tuma Basa, Director of Urban Music for Youtube; and Rodney Carmichael, who covers hip-hop for NPR Music.

