South Korea Postpones School Reopening As The Number Of New Coronavirus Cases Soars
South Korea Postpones School Reopening As The Number Of New Coronavirus Cases Soars
South Korea planned to reopen schools on Wednesday. But with a new spike in cases, the country has had to delay school starting by a week and close down all bars and clubs.
Correction May 12, 2020
A previous Web introduction to this report incorrectly said that South Korea planned to reopen schools on Tuesday. It had planned to reopen them on Wednesday, May 13.