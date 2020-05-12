Accessibility links
South Korea Postpones School Reopening As The Number Of New Coronavirus Cases Soars South Korea planned to reopen schools on Wednesday. But with a new spike in cases, the country has had to delay school starting by a week and close down all bars and clubs.
South Korea planned to reopen schools on Wednesday. But with a new spike in cases, the country has had to delay school starting by a week and close down all bars and clubs.

Correction May 12, 2020

A previous Web introduction to this report incorrectly said that South Korea planned to reopen schools on Tuesday. It had planned to reopen them on Wednesday, May 13.