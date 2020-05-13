Share Your Thoughts: How Church May Change After The Coronavirus

Enlarge this image toggle caption Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

The coronavirus appears to have changed how Americans feel about their faith and their interest in attending their houses of worship.

Surveys suggest most people who had been attending church regularly are now following worship services online, but some former churchgoers are not bothering to tune in. Some people report their faith has deepened during this crisis. Others may be drifting away from their religious tradition.

For a story on how worship may be altered as a result of this pandemic, we'd like to hear from you.

Has your general desire to attend church increased or decreased? Are you as likely to follow a service online as you were previously to attend in person? Do you expect to return to church when this is over? What would that decision depend on? What if there were no singing or social hour?

If you're willing, please share your thoughts with us in the form below. We may want to contact you, so please leave a phone number and/or email.