Paul Vasquez, The Viral Sensation Known As 'Double Rainbow Guy,' Dies At 57

Paul Vasquez died this week at the age of 57. He became one of YouTube's first viral hits when he posted a video of himself reacting to two rainbows over Yosemite National Park.

We're sorry to report that Paul Vasquez has died. He was one of YouTube's earliest viral sensations, better known as Double Rainbow Guy.

PAUL VASQUEZ: It's a double rainbow all the way. Whoa, that's so intense. Whoa. Oh, my God. Oh, my God. Oh, my God. (Cheering).

A 3 1/2-minute video made Vasquez famous when he captured a pair of rainbows outside his home near Yosemite National Park. His sense of wonder added to that scene. At one point, he shouted, what does it all mean?

VASQUEZ: Yeah. Oh, my God. Look at that. It's starting to look like a triple rainbow. Oh, my God. It's full-on double rainbow all the way across the sky.

INSKEEP: He posted this video in 2010. Later, late night host Jimmy Kimmel shared it on his show.

JIMMY KIMMEL: Somebody sent this video to me. It had 800 views at the time. So I posted a link to it on Twitter. Two weeks - less than two weeks later, it has almost 7 million views.

INSKEEP: And today, it has around 50 million views.

VASQUEZ: Oh, my God. It's a double complete rainbow on my front yard. Oh, my God.

MARTIN: The comments section on the original video is now flooded with messages to Vasquez. One person said the video was, quote, "proof you don't need much to truly enjoy life." Paul Vasquez never stopped posting videos to his YouTube channel. In March, he shared one with his family.

VASQUEZ: Thank you. Love you guys.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Love you.

(CROSSTALK)

VASQUEZ: OK. See you guys. Bye.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Bye.

MARTIN: Paul Vasquez, Double Rainbow Guy, died in California having shown millions how to find joy.

