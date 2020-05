U.S. District Judge Delays DOJ Effort To Drop Michael Flynn Case Judge Emmet G. Sullivan says he will allow outside parties to weigh in on Flynn's case before he decides whether to drop his charges. Flynn has already pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

