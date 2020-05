Navajo Nation Reports Rapid Spread Of COVID-19 NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez about the group which has the highest rates of coronavirus infection and COVID-19 deaths per capita in the U.S.

Navajo Nation Reports Rapid Spread Of COVID-19 Health Navajo Nation Reports Rapid Spread Of COVID-19 Navajo Nation Reports Rapid Spread Of COVID-19 Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez about the group which has the highest rates of coronavirus infection and COVID-19 deaths per capita in the U.S. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor