Famed Restaurant Uniquely Solves Social Distancing Issue

The restaurant at The Inn At Little Washington reopens soon in Virginia. It will likely operate at half-capacity. Chef Patrick O'Connell is placing mannequins at every other table.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The famed restaurant The Inn At Little Washington reopens soon in Virginia. To ensure social distancing, it will likely operate at half-capacity. Empty tables might seem unpleasant. So the chef is filling them. He's placing mannequins at every other table, romantic couples, which sit there in 1940s clothes - or most sit. A photo in Washingtonian Magazine shows one mannequin on one knee as if proposing to his date.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.