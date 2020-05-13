Accessibility links
Doctor With Rare Disease And No Answers Decides To Find His Own Cure David Fajgenbaum was diagnosed with Castleman disease as a medical student. In Chasing My Cure, he recounts crowd-sourcing his own treatment with a global network of doctors, scientists and patients.
Doctor With Rare Disease And No Answers Decides To Find His Own Cure

David Fajgenbaum was diagnosed with Castleman disease as a medical student. In Chasing My Cure, he recounts crowd-sourcing his own treatment with a global network of doctors, scientists and patients.

Chasing My Cure

A Doctor's Race to Turn Hope into Action; a Memoir

by David Fajgenbaum

Chasing My Cure
A Doctor's Race to Turn Hope into Action; a Memoir
David Fajgenbaum

