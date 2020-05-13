What To Expect When Expecting In A Pandemic

Enlarge this image toggle caption SAUL LOEB/SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images SAUL LOEB/SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

This is a scary time right now for everyone. But it's probably especially frightening for parents who are expecting a baby. Doctors and medical experts say we should all exercise caution before going to a hospital or emergency room, since the chance of getting COVID-19 is elevated there.

So, what if you know your baby is coming soon and you worry about not just your own health, but the health of your infant's as well?



What's more, many hospitals are not allowing more than one visitor in maternity wards, which means thousands of expectant parents have had to change their birth plans.

We spoke with many listeners who are about to give birth or who are new parents about the questions and concerns that are on their minds.



And we were joined for some expert advice by Dr. Leana Wen, emergency physician and visiting professor at the Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University, and Samantha Griffin, a certified labor and postpartum doula working in Washington, D.C.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.