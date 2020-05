A Troubled Past Of The Police Department That Led The Arbery Case The Glynn County Police Department was the initial investigative agency in Ahmaud Arbery's killing. The police agency has had a tangled history of corruption and scandals long before the Arbery case.

A Troubled Past Of The Police Department That Led The Arbery Case National A Troubled Past Of The Police Department That Led The Arbery Case A Troubled Past Of The Police Department That Led The Arbery Case Audio will be available later today. The Glynn County Police Department was the initial investigative agency in Ahmaud Arbery's killing. The police agency has had a tangled history of corruption and scandals long before the Arbery case. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor