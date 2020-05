President Trump Is Rooting For Reopening Of Professional Sports President Trump has put a priority on getting sports running again after the coronavirus lockdown. But this idea is facing various logistics and safety challenges.

President Trump Is Rooting For Reopening Of Professional Sports Sports President Trump Is Rooting For Reopening Of Professional Sports President Trump Is Rooting For Reopening Of Professional Sports Audio will be available later today. President Trump has put a priority on getting sports running again after the coronavirus lockdown. But this idea is facing various logistics and safety challenges. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor