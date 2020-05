Russia Reports A High Number Of Coronavirus Cases But A Low Death Toll Russia has reported nearly a quarter of a million infections from the coronavirus but says only 2,200 people have died. It is a much lower death toll in comparison with other countries.

Russia Reports A High Number Of Coronavirus Cases But A Low Death Toll Europe Russia Reports A High Number Of Coronavirus Cases But A Low Death Toll Russia Reports A High Number Of Coronavirus Cases But A Low Death Toll Audio will be available later today. Russia has reported nearly a quarter of a million infections from the coronavirus but says only 2,200 people have died. It is a much lower death toll in comparison with other countries. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor