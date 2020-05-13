Accessibility links
One Chinese restaurant seeks to expand amid coronavirus : Planet Money With over 5.5 million workers unemployed or furloughed, no other industry has been hit harder than restaurants. Yet one guy is thinking about expanding. Huh? | Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here.
Episode 999: The Restaurant From The Future

Episode 999: The Restaurant From The Future

Episode 999: The Restaurant From The Future

NEW YORK, April 27, 2020. Justin Udry R, assistant manager on marketing and technology with Junzi Kitchen, and Andrew Chu, operations and catering manager with Junzi Kitchen, pose for a photo.
Wang Ying/Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images
Wang Ying/Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images

Yong Zhao's restaurant is in one of the hardest hit industries, in the hardest hit city, in the hardest hit country. More than any other, the restaurant industry has been devastated by the pandemic — 5.5 million unemployed or furloughed. Yet, amongst all the shuttered doors, Yong is hoping to buck the trend.

In this episode — we take you into the future as one restaurant chain looks to China for answers, not only on how to survive, but maybe even thrive.

Music: "Club Soda" and "Cold Heart."

