Episode 999: The Restaurant From The Future

Enlarge this image Wang Ying/Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images Wang Ying/Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images

Yong Zhao's restaurant is in one of the hardest hit industries, in the hardest hit city, in the hardest hit country. More than any other, the restaurant industry has been devastated by the pandemic — 5.5 million unemployed or furloughed. Yet, amongst all the shuttered doors, Yong is hoping to buck the trend.

In this episode — we take you into the future as one restaurant chain looks to China for answers, not only on how to survive, but maybe even thrive.

Music: "Club Soda" and "Cold Heart."

