During Pandemic, Community Supported Agriculture Sees Membership Spike The COVID-19 crisis has disrupted supply chains and left some farmers reeling. But community supported agriculture, or CSAs, have flourished as consumers seek deliveries for boxes of fresh produce.

During Pandemic, Community Supported Agriculture Sees Membership Spike Business During Pandemic, Community Supported Agriculture Sees Membership Spike During Pandemic, Community Supported Agriculture Sees Membership Spike Audio will be available later today. The COVID-19 crisis has disrupted supply chains and left some farmers reeling. But community supported agriculture, or CSAs, have flourished as consumers seek deliveries for boxes of fresh produce. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor