Heavily Armed Protesters Gather Again At Michigan's Capitol Denouncing Home Order

Enlarge this image toggle caption Paul Sancya/AP Paul Sancya/AP

Thursday armed protesters plan to gather again at the State Capitol in Michigan in what the organizing group, Michigan United for Liberty, a militia group, has branded "judgment day."

This is the third planned demonstration since Michigan has been under a stay at-home-order from Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Ahead of Thursday's protest, comments were made in private Facebook groups threatening Gov. Whitmer and lawmakers with violence, according to reporting by the Detroit Metrotimes.

When asked about the threats in a Wednesday appearance on ABC's The View Whitmer said, "I would be not truthful if I said it didn't bother me. It certainly does."

Whitmer added, "These protests, in a perverse way, make it likelier that we're going to stay in a stay-home posture."

Concern about Thursday's gathering is higher than previous protests; the first of which drew thousands of frustrated small business owners and laid-off workers, the majority of whom stayed in their cars, to gridlock the streets around the capitol.

Then, two weeks ago, armed protesters brought signs that compared Whitmer to Hitler, showed nooses and confederate flags. Some signs read, "Tyrants Get The Rope." Demonstrators entered the Capitol and chanted "Our House" and "Let Us In" outside of the House Chamber against a line of Michigan State Police. Many didn't wear masks or follow social-distancing. Some armed protesters entered the Senate gallery and stood above lawmakers. At least one lawmaker donned a bulletproof vest.

And tensions have been brought to a boil between Whitmer and Republican leadership in the state after the governor not only rebuffed Republican plans to re-open the economy in favor of following advice of epidemiologists from the University of Michigan, but also extended the stay-at-home order through May 28.

Behind all of this is an emerging battle over guns in the Michigan State Capitol.

After the second protest, state Democratic lawmakers requested that the Michigan Capitol Commission ban guns on the premises. On Monday, the Democratic attorney general issued an opinion saying the appointed body had the authority to do so, warning against a "powder keg dynamic" created by heavily armed protesters.

The commission demurred, instead forming a subcommittee to study if it had the authority to make the decision.

The Republican Senate Majority Leader, Mike Shirkey, later called the notion of a gun-ban "cowardly" in a floor speech, calling for protesters who are threatening on Thursday to be arrested by state police.

Both the governor and attorney general noted Wednesday that protesters could be charged with brandishing if they are threatening to others.

"This is a terribly concerning development in that we have legislators who are showing up to work wearing bulletproof vests. That is disenfranchising thousands of people in our state if their legislator doesn't feel safe enough to go to work and to do what their job is," said Whitmer in her interview on The View.

"I respect people's right to dissent, but that does not extend to endangering other people's lives and we take it very seriously," said Whitmer. Both the state House and Senate, whose schedules are decided by Republican leadership, are adjourned through Tuesday next week.