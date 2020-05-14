Accessibility links
What We Might Learn From The 1918 Flu Pandemic John Barry's 2004 book about the 1918 influenza pandemic is a current bestseller. Barry talks about the parallels that are relevant to today's COVID-19 crisis. In both cases, he says, "the outbreak was trivialized for a long time." Also, we remember eccentric pop music figure Ian Whitcomb. Many people knew him for his 1965 novelty song 'You Turn Me On,' which was a top 10 hit. He died last month at 78.

And classical music critic Lloyd Schwartz shares what he's been listening to during these difficult times.
