Should We Stay Polite, Even In A Pandemic?

As states and counties begin to lift stay-at-home orders, Americans are ready to get back to normal. But there's a new normal now.

COVID-19 is not gone. We should still practice social distancing and follow CDC guidelines for preventing the virus. But not everyone agrees on how strictly we should adhere.

Have you been yelled at for not wearing a mask? Or awkwardly denied a handshake or a hug? Have you had a tough conversation with grandma to say that you still love her but she can't kiss her grandkids?

We invited two experts to help explain some of the changes we will have to make and how we approach our new societal norms with kindness and understanding. Dr. Susan Kline is a professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases and International Medicine at the University of Minnesota, and Lizzie Post is co-president of the Emily Post Institute and co-host of the Awesome Etiquette podcast.

