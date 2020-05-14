Accessibility links
Should We Stay Polite, Even In A Pandemic? Etiquette expert Lizzie Post says COVID-era dilemmas come back to a central question of etiquette. "How much agency do we have to tell people we don't like their behavior?"

Should We Stay Polite, Even In A Pandemic?

US Senators Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Richard Burr (R-NC) greet each other with an elbow bump before the Senate Committee for Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing to examine COVID-19 and Safely Getting Back to Work and Back to School in Washington, DC. WIN MCNAMEE/WIN MCNAMEE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

US Senators Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Richard Burr (R-NC) greet each other with an elbow bump before the Senate Committee for Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing to examine COVID-19 and Safely Getting Back to Work and Back to School in Washington, DC.

As states and counties begin to lift stay-at-home orders, Americans are ready to get back to normal. But there's a new normal now.

COVID-19 is not gone. We should still practice social distancing and follow CDC guidelines for preventing the virus. But not everyone agrees on how strictly we should adhere.

Have you been yelled at for not wearing a mask? Or awkwardly denied a handshake or a hug? Have you had a tough conversation with grandma to say that you still love her but she can't kiss her grandkids?

We invited two experts to help explain some of the changes we will have to make and how we approach our new societal norms with kindness and understanding. Dr. Susan Kline is a professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases and International Medicine at the University of Minnesota, and Lizzie Post is co-president of the Emily Post Institute and co-host of the Awesome Etiquette podcast.

