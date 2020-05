Some Wisconsin Counties Decide To End The Coronavirus Lockdown Wisconsin's supreme court has struck down the state's stay-at-home order on Wednesday. Some of the counties decided to follow that decision, and others have imposed their own stay-at-home orders.

Some Wisconsin Counties Decide To End The Coronavirus Lockdown National Some Wisconsin Counties Decide To End The Coronavirus Lockdown Some Wisconsin Counties Decide To End The Coronavirus Lockdown Audio will be available later today. Wisconsin's supreme court has struck down the state's stay-at-home order on Wednesday. Some of the counties decided to follow that decision, and others have imposed their own stay-at-home orders. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor