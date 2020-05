How The Coronavirus Pandemic Might Affect States With Big Tourism Economies States across the country are starting to reopen. Some of them — like Florida, Maine and Colorado — have big tourism economies. But the coronavirus pandemic might affect summer vacations this year.

How The Coronavirus Pandemic Might Affect States With Big Tourism Economies National How The Coronavirus Pandemic Might Affect States With Big Tourism Economies How The Coronavirus Pandemic Might Affect States With Big Tourism Economies Audio will be available later today. States across the country are starting to reopen. Some of them — like Florida, Maine and Colorado — have big tourism economies. But the coronavirus pandemic might affect summer vacations this year. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor