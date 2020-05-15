For This Walmart Employee, An Angry Customer Was The Last Straw

Enlarge this image toggle caption Chuck Kennedy/MCT/Tribune News Service via Getty Images Chuck Kennedy/MCT/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Cynthia Murray has worked at a Walmart store in Maryland for nearly 20 years, most of them as a fitting room associate.

Her 64th birthday was fast approaching when the coronavirus pandemic hit and Walmart workers were suddenly "essential." Murray started worrying about her health and wondered if she should keep working every time she looked at customers who came into the store.

"You could see it in customers' faces — the panic," she says. "Don't get me wrong, some of our customers are awesome, ... they appreciated us being there. ... But you could see the panic, and it's really eerie."

FACES OF THE CORONAVIRUS RECESSION Jobs lost. Businesses in peril. Meetings gone virtual. Faces Of The Coronavirus Recession offers snapshots of working Americans whose lives have been upended by the pandemic.

Murray's daughter too worried about her mother getting sick from being around so many customers and advised her to stay home. But Murray kept telling herself she had bills and rent coming due. The store had cut back her hours in recent years, making it harder to accumulate enough paid time off – she says it takes her more than a week of work to earn one hour of sick time.

But one angry customer put her over the edge. She says the man shouted and demanded access to the fitting rooms, which have been shut as Walmart tries to limit the spread of the virus. The next day, Murray went on unpaid leave.

"I just really felt uncomfortable," she says. "Whether I get paid or not, I'll just have to suffer whatever consequences."

Editor's note: Walmart is among NPR's financial supporters.

Read more stories in Faces Of The Coronavirus Recession.