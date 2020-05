Coronavirus Crisis Interrupts Plans For Many Summer Camps Many sleepaway camps announced they will be closed this summer, saying social distancing cannot happen there. But others are still planning for the possibility, drawing up extensive logistical plans.

Coronavirus Crisis Interrupts Plans For Many Summer Camps National Coronavirus Crisis Interrupts Plans For Many Summer Camps Coronavirus Crisis Interrupts Plans For Many Summer Camps Audio will be available later today. Many sleepaway camps announced they will be closed this summer, saying social distancing cannot happen there. But others are still planning for the possibility, drawing up extensive logistical plans. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor