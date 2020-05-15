Jo Malone London: Jo Malone

Enlarge this image Ani Bushry for NPR Ani Bushry for NPR

As a girl in 1970s London, Jo Malone learned how to make face creams by going to work with her mom at a private skin care clinic.

By the time she was in her 20's, Jo was running her own skin care and cosmetics business, which eventually grew to include bath oils, scented candles, and fragrances under the brand Jo Malone London.

Jo sold the brand to Estée Lauder in 1999 and then left the business after a life-changing diagnosis.

She now has a fragrance company called Jo Loves, where she innovates with new kinds of scents and—in the present crisis—is considering and new ways to present them.