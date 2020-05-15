Remembering Actor Jerry Stiller / Cellist Lynn Harrell Actor and comedian Jerry Stiller, who died May 11, was part of a comic duo with his wife Anne Meara and later played George Costanza's hot-headed father on 'Seinfeld.' He spoke to 'Fresh Air' in 1993.



Also, we remember award-winning cellist Lynn Harrell. He joined the the Cleveland Orchestra when he was 18 and went on to perform as a soloist with orchestras around the world. He spoke with Terry Gross in 1987.



TV critic David Bianculli reviews the genre-bending series 'The Great' on Hulu.