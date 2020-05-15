Best Of: John Moe On Depression / Alia Volz On Growing Up 'Home Baked' In his podcast, 'The Hilarious World of Depression,' John Moe talks with his guests (mostly comics) about their experiences with mental illness. We talk about his own depression (especially during the pandemic) and how humor gives him relief.



Also, Ken Tucker reviews the new album, 'Alphabetland,' from the band X.



Growing up in San Francisco in the '70s, Alia Volz's family ran a booming weed brownie business, back when growing a single cannabis plant was a felony. "I had this understanding of my family as an outlaw family from the very beginning," she says. Her memoir is 'Home Baked.'