The Show Must Go On

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic began, we've become more accustomed to life closing down than opening up. But for many, putting life on pause isn't an option. This week, Sam talks to people whose lives were thrown off course, but who scrambled to keep doing what they were doing. Irene Hunt, a home health aide, talks about the risk she now takes to do her work. Then, Megan Romero, a political organizer, explains how door knocking and canvassing had to go digital. And international student Martha Tejeda Montes tells Sam she's determined to stay in the United States, despite losing her classes, her housing, and her job.

