The News Roundup For May 15, 2020

Enlarge this image toggle caption STR/STR/AFP via Getty Images STR/STR/AFP via Getty Images

Job losses continue, even as states lift lockdowns.

The nation's top infectious disease experts contradict President Trump and predict a resurgence in deaths from COVID-19 if states reopen their economies too soon.

And Supreme Court justices hint at a split decision in cases on obtaining President Trump's financial records.

Worldwide, more than 1.5 million people have recovered from the virus – but a staggering 300,000 have now died.

And we're seeing a push to try and put the worst behind us. Restaurants, cafes and shops can now open in Australia's most populous state. Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia have created a borderless travel zone for their citizens.

And on Monday, Disneyland reopened. Not the one in Anaheim—the one in Shanghai.

For our conversation about domestic news, we spoke with Kimberly Adams, host and correspondent for Marketplace, Astead Herndon, national politics reporter for The New York Times and Jackie Kucinich, Washington bureau chief for The Daily Beast.

And for our international roundup, we spoke with Elise Labott, global affairs journalist and teacher at Georgetown University, Joyce Karam, Washington correspondent for The National and Rosiland Jordan, State Department and special correspondent for Al Jazeera English Television.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.