Medical Professionals In Florida Criticize Governor For A Lack Of Transparency In Florida, officials say fewer than 2,000 people have died from the coronavirus. But some medical professionals do not agree with how the state is counting deaths and sharing that information.

Medical Professionals In Florida Criticize Governor For A Lack Of Transparency National Medical Professionals In Florida Criticize Governor For A Lack Of Transparency Medical Professionals In Florida Criticize Governor For A Lack Of Transparency Audio will be available later today. In Florida, officials say fewer than 2,000 people have died from the coronavirus. But some medical professionals do not agree with how the state is counting deaths and sharing that information. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor