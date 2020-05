Medical School Graduate Shares Her Experience Of Caring For Coronavirus Patients NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Gabrielle Mayer, who graduated from medical school early to help out with the coronavirus patients at Bellevue Hospital in New York City a month ago, about her work.

Medical School Graduate Shares Her Experience Of Caring For Coronavirus Patients Health Care Medical School Graduate Shares Her Experience Of Caring For Coronavirus Patients Medical School Graduate Shares Her Experience Of Caring For Coronavirus Patients Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Gabrielle Mayer, who graduated from medical school early to help out with the coronavirus patients at Bellevue Hospital in New York City a month ago, about her work. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor