#2021: Odometer Dreans Listen · 54:08 54:08 #2021: Odometer Dreans 54:08 Car Talk #2021: Odometer Dreans #2021: Odometer Dreans Listen · 54:08 54:08 This week on The Best of Car Talk, Bill's broken odometer fixed itself, right after Bill dreamed it was working. Will Tom and Ray have a mechanical explanation, a metaphysical explanation, or (most likely) a boooooogus explanation? Elsewhere, Toby wants her husband to get rid of her old BMW, but he's proving as immovable as the car; Sally is getting half her husband's mileage, and hopes it's not because she's buying cheap gas from Rotten Robbie; and Derek's dog would really appreciate it if Derek could get his Impreza to stop lunging forward. All this, plus a round of Stump the Chumps, and lots more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.