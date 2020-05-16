Have You Had An Argument About Social Distancing? Tell Us About It

Are you in a dispute with close friends or relatives about "social distancing"? Are you disagreeing over whether to hold a big event — a wedding, for example? Have you struggled with how to talk to someone who you think is putting themselves and others at risk? Are you in danger of becoming estranged from loved ones over these issues?

As many states and cities start to reopen it's not always clear what to do. NPR's Embedded podcast wants to hear from people struggling with these kinds of situations and choices.

Fill out the form below and an NPR reporter may reach out to you for a story.

