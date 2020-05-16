Your Anti-Anxiety Playlist: Beethoven

Listeners share the songs that bring them calm during the pandemic.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

And now we're going to turn to our No-Stress Playlist. That's our regular feature where we play the songs you've told us bring you some peace during these uncertain times. Today's pick comes from Twitter user J. Kelemen (ph). Here's Leopold Stokowski and the Philadelphia Orchestra with Beethoven's "Symphony No. 6," also known as the Pastoral Symphony.

(SOUNDBITE OF PHILADELPHIA ORCHESTRA PERFORMANCE OF BEETHOVEN'S "SYMPHONY NO. 6")

MARTIN: You can keep adding to our playlist. Tweet us @npratc and use the hashtag #nostressplaylist.

